GVC appoints former William Hill director Barry Gibson as chairman

(Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC on Monday appointed former William Hill director J M Barry Gibson as its non-executive chairman to replace Lee Feldman who has held the role for 11 years.

The appointment brings an end to months of search for a replacement for Feldman, who along with Chief Executive Kenneth Alexander sold around 3 million of GVC shares last March, driving the company’s shares down.

Gibson, who was also a senior independent director at Bwin.party Digital Entertainment, will move to GVC in February 2020 from Homeserve where he has held the same role.

Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

