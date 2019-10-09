Ladbrokes-owner GVC raises full-year profit forecast for second time

(Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner GVC (GVC.L) on Wednesday raised its full-year core earnings forecast for the second time in three months, as betting shops proved resilient despite tighter regulation and online gambling rose.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks into a branch of a Ladbrokes bookmaker in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

The company now expects full-year core earnings in the range of 670 million pounds ($818.07 million) to 680 million pounds, compared with the 650 million pounds to 670 million pounds range it provided in August.

Shares in GVC were seen rising 3% to 4% at the market open.

British bookmakers including GVC and William Hill Plc (WMH.L) have been targeting the rapidly growing U.S. market, which has expanded since sports betting regulation was liberalized.

They are also closing hundreds of shops in Britain in response to curbs on high speed slot machines.

Capitalizing on the potentially huge U.S. market, Flutter (FLTRE.I), the owner of Paddy Power Betfair, last week agreed to buy the company behind Poker Stars in a $6 billion share deal to create the world’s largest online betting and gambling company by revenue.

Isle of Man-based GVC earlier entered into a joint-venture with hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts International (MGM.N).

On Wednesday, GVC said it had seen a good start in the U.S. after the launch of its BetMGM mobile app in New Jersey.

Gambling companies are looking to the U.S. after Britain put in place tighter regulations and cut the maximum stake allowed on high speed slot machines, dubbed the “crack cocaine” of gambling by critics, to just 2 pounds from 100 pounds

GVC’s online net gaming revenue rose 12% for three months ended Sept. 30. But it saw a 18% decline in UK retail like-for-like sales.