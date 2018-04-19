FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

FDA panel unanimously backs GW Pharma's cannabis-based epilepsy drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc’s cannabis-derived drug to treat a severe form of childhood epilepsy was unanimously backed on Thursday by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The 13-to-0 vote sets the stage for the approval of the first-ever cannabis-derived treatment in the United States.

The panel’s backing was widely expected, after FDA staff on Tuesday gave a favorable review citing findings from three clinical studies that showed the drug reduced frequency of seizures in patients with the disease when added to a current therapy.

The FDA does not have to act on the recommendations of its experts, but typically does.

A potential approval of the drug, Epidiolex, a final decision on which is due by June 27, would confirm the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) - an active ingredient found in marijuana from which the drug is derived.

Epidiolex is designed to treat Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), rare childhood-onset forms of epilepsy that are among the most resistant to treatment.

“There is little evidence that CBD has meaningful abuse potential,” an FDA staffer said during the meeting.

Nasdaq-listed shares of the company, which has operations in Britain and the United States, were halted ahead of the news.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

