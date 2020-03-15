USA Gymnastics birthday tweet brings heated Biles response

FILE PHOTO: Artistic Gymnastics - 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Women's Floor Final - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany - October 13, 2019 Simone Biles of the U.S. in action REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Four-times Olympic champion Simone Biles fired back at USA Gymnastics on Saturday after the sport’s governing body used its Twitter account to wish her happy birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most decorated gymnast of all time,” the organization tweeted to its 226,000 followers as Biles turned 23.

“We know you will only continue to amaze us and make history!”

USA Gymnastics did not stick the landing, however, tagging the wrong account rather than Biles’ verified account.

Three hours later, Biles issued a tweet of her own.

“How about you amaze me and do the right thing... have an independent investigation.”

She was referring to the case of former team doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison in 2018 after more than 300 women accused him of sexual abuse.

USA Gymnastics in January offered the group of gymnasts abused by Nassar a $215 million settlement.