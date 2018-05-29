FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 5:03 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Former Michigan State president to testify before Senate on abuse scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon and former USA Gymnastics President Steve Perry will testify at a June 5 U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on efforts to protect athletes from abuse, the committee said Tuesday.

Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon speaks after being confronted by victims during a break at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Simon resigned in January and Perry in March after both faced a barrage of criticism for not doing enough to halt the abuse by a doctor, Larry Nassar who worked at the university and was convicted of molesting U.S. gymnasts. Earlier this month, hundreds of women sexually abused by Nassar tentatively agreed to a $500 million settlement with the school.

Reporting by David Shepardson

