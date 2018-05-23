U.S. Olympic Committee may not have followed own abuse rules: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee on Wednesday questioned whether the U.S. Olympic Committee had followed its own rules in investigating complaints of sexual abuse of athletes in a scandal that shook the country’s Olympic sports to the core.

USOC acting chief Susanne Lyons (L), USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry and Tim Hinchey, President and CEO of USA Swimming prepare to testify at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Olympic athletes and sexual abuse on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce subcommittee is probing a scandal that exploded into the public eye with revelations that scores of young gymnasts had been abused by disgraced trainer Larry Nassar. The case led to the resignation of the entire USA Gymnastics board as well as the head of the USOC, who said he was stepping down for medical reasons.

Representative Gregg Harper, the subcommittee’s chairman, said at the hearing that it was unclear if the USOC had followed its own procedures in investigating allegations of sexual abuse.

“One case of sexual abuse is one case too many, and it will take a Herculean effort to regain the trust of respective athletes and their families,” said Harper, a Republican.

USOC acting chief Susanne Lyons and USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry testify at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Olympic athletes and sexual abuse on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

He added that the abuse appeared to result from a “system failure by the national governing (sports) bodies and the USOC.”

Acting USOC Chief Executive Susanne Lyons, who took the post in February when Scott Blackmun stepped down, said the committee has responded by rebuilding USA Gymnastics and doubling spending on the Center for SafeSport, which it set up to prevent sexual abuse across youth sports.

Slideshow (3 Images)

“The Olympic community failed the people it was supposed to protect,” Lyons said.

SafeSport now receives 20 to 30 reports of abuse per week, up from that many per month when it opened in March 2017, Shellie Pfohl, the body’s president, told the hearing. As of last week, it has issued more than 169 sanctions, including 142 lifetime bans, she said.

Representative Diana DeGette, the panel’s top Democrat, said she was concerned that SafeSport lacked resources to do its job.

“Sexual abuse is a problem that our society must confront,” said DeGette, whose Colorado district includes the SafeSport headquarters. She noted that the USOC’s annual revenues are in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Executives from the national governing bodies for swimming, gymnastics, taekwondo and volleyball were also set to testify at Wednesday’s hearing.

The case involving gymnasts was the most prominent. Michigan State University last week agreed to pay $500 million to 332 women who were sexually abused by Nassar, who had also been a doctor for USA Gymnastics and who earlier this year received a prison sentence of up to 175 years after pleading guilty last year to criminal sexual conduct.

The U.S. Senate and Department of Education are also conducting probes into sex abuse in sports.