Ex-university dean tied to U.S. gymnastics scandal charged

DETROIT (Reuters) - Michigan prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former state university dean who supervised the doctor at the center of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal with criminal sexual conduct and other crimes.

In court papers filed in the state district court in East Lansing, prosecutors said a student at Michigan State University had accused William Strampel, the 70-year-old former dean of its College of Osteopathic Medicine, of forcible sexual contact.

FILE PHOTO: Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Strampel had supervised ex-USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, who has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing female gymnasts.

Strampel faces four criminal counts including fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Nassar scandal has reverberated far beyond Michigan, sparking investigations into why the U.S. Olympic Committee, the sport’s governing body, USA Gymnastics and the university failed to investigate complaints going back years.