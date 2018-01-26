USA Gymnastics board to resign amid sex abuse scandal: spokeswoman

(Reuters) - The remaining directors of USA Gymnastics will resign following revelations that the former national team doctor sexually abused female athletes, complying with a demand from the U.S. Olympic Committee, a spokeswoman for gymnastics group said on Friday.

The doctor, Larry Nassar, was handed an effective life prison sentence this week, following days of emotional statements by gymnasts, including Olympic medalists Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.

The USOC had threatened to strip the group of its power to run its sport if the remaining 16 directors did not resign by Wednesday. Five have already resigned as a result of the scandal.

“USA Gymnastics will comply with the USOC requirements,” Leslie King, a spokeswoman for USA Gymnastics, said in an e-mail on Friday.

The U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Department of Education on Thursday and Friday joined the USOC in opening broad investigations into possible sex abuse in sports.

Those investigations seek to establish if other sports officials turned a blind eye to doctor Nassar’s abuses and to examine allegations of harassment by officials in other sports, including swimming and taekwondo.

Raisman vowed to keep the pressure on sports organizations, to see who else knew about Nassar’s abuse. He worked for the federation through four Olympic Games, but the allegations did not come to light until 2016.

“Everyone stood up for him,” Raisman said in an interview with ABC’s “The View.” “My work, and the army of survivors, we’re not done yet. We still have to hold these organizations accountable.”

None of the remaining listed directors were immediately available for comment.

Investigators from the U.S. House of Representatives sent letters to the USOC, USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming, USA Taekwondo and Michigan State University, where Nassar also worked, asking questions about sexual abuse. U.S. Senators also announced an investigation earlier this week.

“My heart breaks for the survivors of Larry Nassar’s disgusting crimes,” said U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose department will also investigate Michigan State University. “What happened at Michigan State is abhorrent. It cannot ever happen again.”

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, is led from the courtroom after listening to victim testimony during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

The school’s sports director, Mark Hollis, retired on Friday, two days after university President Lou Anna Simon stepped down.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, whose office prosecuted Nassar, confirmed on Friday on Twitter that his office is investigating Michigan State University.

The USOC’s own investigation into how Nassar was able to abuse victims for years will include looking at whether any USOC officials themselves turned a blind eye to his actions.

Nassar, 54, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison by a Michigan state judge on Wednesday for carrying out the attacks on young girls under the guise of medical treatment. More than 150 accusers recounted their stories in the courtroom.

USOC Chief Executive Officer Scott Blackmun called on Thursday for the resignation of all current members board of USA Gymnastics and outlined six steps that the organization must take to achieve governance reform.

“While the USOC encourages USAG to think and act broadly on reforming its culture, we also believe that reform must start with an entirely new board,” Blackmun wrote in a letter to USA Gymnastics’ board.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that it “completely embraces” the requirements laid out by Blackmun.

The scandal could take a financial toll on the sports federation for years, sponsorship executives said. The group already stands to lose millions of dollars in revenue through the 2020 Olympic Games, as sponsors back away the executives said.

In Washington on Friday, the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, in announcing its investigation, said sports organizations “must have mechanisms in place to ensure complete oversight and prevent such abuses from occurring.”

The panel asked Michigan State to disclose if it is aware of any other abuse allegations involving other faculty members.

The U.S. House next week will vote on a bill approved by the Senate in November to require amateur athletics governing bodies to report sex-abuse allegations immediately to law enforcement or a child welfare agency.

The bill makes clear that aspiring Olympic athletes can report allegations of abuse and ensures all national governing bodies follow the strictest standards for child abuse prevention.