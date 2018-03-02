Aly Raisman sues U.S. Olympic Committee over Nassar abuse: NBC News

(Reuters) - U.S. gymnast Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics over former USA Gymnastics’ team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse, contending the organization knew or should have known about his behavior, NBC News reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Victim and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman appears before speaking at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Raisman, the three-time Olympic gold medalist, said in November she was sexually abused by Nassar. She was among nearly 200 gymnasts who gripped the country with their televised testimony of Nassar’s decades of abuse during his sentencing hearings.

Nassar pleaded guilty last year to molesting female athletes under the guise of medical treatment for nearly 20 years, and in January and February was given two prison sentences in Michigan of 40 to 125 years, and 40 to 175 years. He is also serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography convictions.

Raisman in her lawsuit in a California court called for better safeguards for athletes, NBC reported.“I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing,” it cited her as saying in a statement.“It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC), and a representative for Raisman did not immediately return requests for comment. USA Gymnastics had no immediate comment.

The USOC said on Wednesday its chief executive officer, Scott Blackmun, was resigning for medical reasons. His departure follows months of sustained criticism over the sex abuse scandal.

The USOC in a statement cited Blackmun’s“ongoing health issues” related to prostate cancer, for which he has been receiving treatment. It also outlined in the same statement new reforms aimed at protecting its athletes from abuse.

The statement did not address whether the sex abuse scandal played a role in Blackmun’s departure.

Last month, USOC Board of Directors Chairman Larry Probst said the U.S. Olympic system had“failed” the hundreds of young female athletes sexually abused by Nassar.

During the sentencing hearings, gymnasts described their ordeal while being treated by Nassar, who was known as the go-to doctor for Olympic gymnasts. He disguised his digital penetration of victims as“intravaginal adjustment,” a legitimate treatment sometimes used to relieve pain.