March 27, 2018 / 1:12 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Ex-university boss of convicted USA Gymnastics doctor arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Michigan State University dean who supervised USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar prior to Nassar’s arrest on charges of sexually abusing female athletes has been taken into custody, the county sheriff said on Monday.

“William Strampel is currently lodged at the Ingham County jail,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told Reuters. He declined to say what charges Strampel faces before the defendant is arraigned on Tuesday.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
