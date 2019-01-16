Michigan university interim president to resign in Nassar fallout: media

FILE PHOTO: John Engler, Interim President of Michigan State University, testifies before a Commerce Subcommittee hearing entitled "Strengthening and Empowering U.S. Amateur Athletes: Moving Forward with Solutions" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

(Reuters) - Michigan State University’s interim president John Engler will resign, following renewed criticism of how he handled fallout surrounding the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar, the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials.

Nassar sexually abused hundreds of female athletes while working as the doctor for the U.S. national gymnastics team. Nassar also worked at Michigan State University.

The university’s board of trustees had been expected to discuss whether to fire Engler at a meeting on Thursday.