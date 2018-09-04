Scandal-hit USA Gymnastics says Perry resigning as CEO

(Reuters) - USA Gymnastics said on Tuesday that its chief executive, Kerry Perry, would resign as the sport’s national governing body tries to recover from a scandal in which one of its team doctors sexually abused hundreds of female athletes.

Kerry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer of USA Gymnastics, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Kerry Perry will step down her roles both as president and CEO, the board said in a statement.

“In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress is stabilizing itself,” said Karen Golz, chair of the USA Gymnastics Board, in a statement. She also thanked Perry “for her leadership under very difficult circumstances.”