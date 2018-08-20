FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Biles wins fifth all-around title at U.S. Champs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Simone Biles won her fifth all-around title at the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Boston on Sunday.

Simone Biles competes on vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Biles’s total of 119.850 gave her a 6.55-point margin of victory over nearest challenger and reigning world champion Morgan Hurd (113.300). Riley McCusker (112.750), Grace McCallum (111.650) and Shilese Jones (109.850) rounded out the top five.

The stellar showing from Biles, who won four gold medals at the Rio Games, comes less than a month into her return to competition after an almost two-year break.

The 21-year-old is among more than 100 gymnasts who say they were abused by former Gymnastics USA team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar received a prison sentence of up to 175 years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

