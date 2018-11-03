Biles closes out Doha world championships with fourth gold

FILE PHOTO: Simone Biles competes on vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - American Olympic champion Simone Biles, already the winner of more world championship gold medals than any other gymnast, closed out the 2018 championships with two more medals, one a gold, at Doha on Saturday.

Biles pushed her all-time gold medal haul at world championships to a record 14 when she claimed top honors in the floor exercise for her fourth gold in Doha.

The 21-year-old also added a bronze on the balance beam to earn her sixth medal this week, the first time since 1987 that a woman has medaled in every event at a world championships.

With 20 overall medals, Biles tied Russia’s Svetlana Khorkina for the most by a female gymnast in world championships competition.

Despite suffering kidney stone problems that briefly sent her to a Doha hospital emergency room before the championships, Biles won gold in the team final, all-around, vault and floor exercise, a silver on uneven bars and bronze on balance beam.

Her all-around world title was her fourth, also a record.