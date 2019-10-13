Gymnastics: Nagornyy claims vault gold as Russia raise the roof in Stuttgart

Artistic Gymnastics - 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Men's Vault Final - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany - October 13, 2019 Russia's Nikita Nagornyy in action REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Nikita Nagornyy won the individual vault final for his third gold medal at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, while team mate Artur Dalaloyan ensured a one-two Russian finish on Sunday.

Nagornyy nailed his first Dragulescu vault with a smooth landing to score 14.966 — beating Dalaloyan by a slim margin of 0.033, while Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov took the bronze medal.

The Russian men have enjoyed a memorable week in Stuttgart, winning their first-ever team gold on Wednesday, before Nagornyy collected the all-around title two days later.

Romanian Marian Dragulescu, who won four world titles on the vault in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2009, missed out on a podium finish after struggling to maintain his balance in his second vault attempt.

The 38-year-old, who qualified for his fifth Olympic appearance this week, finished fourth with 14.624.