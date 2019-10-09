Sports News
October 9, 2019

Gymnastics: Russia's men clinch maiden team title at worlds

Artistic Gymnastics - 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Men's Team Final - Pommel Horse - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart, Germany - October 9, 2019 Russia's Nikita Nagornyy in action REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Russia’s men clinched their first-ever team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday, edging China in a tight contest in the finals in Stuttgart.

The Russians never missed a beat as they posted a score of 261.726 across six apparatus - just 0.997 more than last year’s winners China.

Needing 13.470 points for gold ahead of their final routine on the high bar, European all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy produced a clinical display to finish with 14.466.

Russia became the first European winner of the men’s team event since 2001 when Belarus took home the title.

Despite missing 21-time world medallist Kohei Uchimura through injury, Japan retained their bronze medal with a score of 258.159.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

