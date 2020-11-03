Lundbeck narrows guidance after topping estimates

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck LUN.CO narrowed its full-year earnings guidance on Tuesday after posting third-quarter sales that were slightly above expectations.

Lundbeck now expects full-year revenue in the range of 17.5 bilion crowns to 17.8 billion Danish crowns, compared to a previous estimate of 17.4 billion crowns to 18 billion crowns.

It also upwardly revised full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to come in between 2 billion crowns and 2.2 billion crows, up from a previous estimate of 1.8 billion crowns to 2 billion crowns.

The company posted quarterly sales of 4.46 billion crowns ($698.39 million), just above the 4.39 billion crowns expected by analysts in poll compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3861 Danish crowns)