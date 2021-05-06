H&M CEO says group will exit coronavirus crisis stronger

FILE PHOTO: H&M logo is seen on a shop in Riga, Latvia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The head of Sweden’s H&M said on Thursday the fashion retailer was, despite continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firmly convinced it would come out of the crisis stronger.

CEO Helena Helmersson said ahead of H&M’s digital annual general meeting later in the day that the group was positive as regards opportunities to create sustainable and profitable growth.

She said in a recorded video on H&M’s website that the group was developing new business models, initiatives and partnerships to satisfy new customer needs and add more revenue streams.