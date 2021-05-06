H&M CEO says group will exit coronavirus crisis stronger

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The head of Sweden’s H&M said on Thursday the fashion retailer was, despite continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firmly convinced it would come out of the crisis stronger.
CEO Helena Helmersson said ahead of H&M’s digital annual general meeting later in the day that the group was positive as regards opportunities to create sustainable and profitable growth.
She said in a recorded video on H&M’s website that the group was developing new business models, initiatives and partnerships to satisfy new customer needs and add more revenue streams.
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.