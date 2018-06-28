H&M signals price cuts as profit dives again

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) posted a slightly bigger than expected fall in quarterly profit on Thursday and said it would have to cut prices to help shift unsold merchandise, sending its shares more than four percent lower.

A Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) label is pictured on clothes at their flagship store in Paris, France, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Swedish company, which has seen profit fall in the past two years as fewer customers visit and shop in its main H&M brand stores, said pretax profit in March through May shrank 22 percent from a year ago to 6.01 billion crowns ($669.9 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 21 percent drop on average.

“The first half of the year has been somewhat more challenging than we initially thought, but we believe that there is a gradual improvement and that we will see a stronger second half,” Chief Executive Karl-Johan Persson said on Thursday.

The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, after Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC), said earlier in June that sales in the March-May quarter were unchanged, after shrinking in the previous two quarters.

The group’s inventories and markdowns have been gradually increasing in the past couple of years. As expected by analysts, they grew again in the second quarter to the end of May — inventories by 13 percent and markdowns by 1 percent.

In comparison, Inditex has reported healthy local-currency sales growth for its February-April quarter as well as for the following six weeks.