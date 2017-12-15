FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 8:03 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

H&M sales unexpectedly shrink in fourth-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) said on Friday fewer visitors to its core brand stores weighed on turnover in its fiscal fourth quarter as it reported an unexpected year-on-year drop for the period.

    Sales in the September-November period shrank 4 percent, or 2 percent in local currencies, to 50.4 billion crowns ($5.97 billion), lagging a mean Reuters poll forecast for a 2 percent increase, or 5 percent in local currencies.

    In the previous quarter, sales growth was negatively affected by unusually large summer discounts to shift inventories that have been piling up throughout the past two years amid sluggish demand.

    Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom

