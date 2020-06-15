June 15, 2020 / 6:32 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

H&M's March-May sales tumble 50%, slightly less than expected

FILE PHOTO: The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST), the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Monday a sharp, but slightly smaller than expected, drop in fiscal second-quarter sales as COVID-19 and government initiatives to slow the pandemic slammed the sector.

Net sales in March through May fell 50% to 28.7 billion Swedish crowns ($3.06 billion) from a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast a fall to 27.5 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.

Measured in local currencies, the drop was also 50%. Local-currency sales in the June 1–13 period were down 30%.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

