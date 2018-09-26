FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 1:33 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao set to open up 5 percent on debut

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao were set to open at HK$18.80 ($2.41) in their Hong Kong debut on Wednesday, about 5 percent up from the issue price of HK$17.80.

People wait outside Haidilao, a Chinese hotpot chain restaurant, as a screen shows the waiting numbers on the wall, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Haidilao, which mainly serves spicy Sichuan style hotpot and is popular for the free services and entertainment such as manicures and board games offered to waiting customers, had a valuation of about $12 billion after it raised almost $1 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Julia Fioretti; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
