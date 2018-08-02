FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
August 2, 2018 / 8:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hainan Airlines begins Guangzhou-Tel Aviv direct flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - China’s Hainan Airlines on Thursday launched the first direct flight from Guangzhou to Tel Aviv, the airline’s third Israel-China route opened in as many years, and said it was looking to start a fourth.

Hainan already operates flights to Israel from Beijing and Shanghai, and the company said it was considering opening this year a fourth route from technology hub Shenzhen in southern China.

The Guangzhou route is flown by 787-900 Dreamliners three times a week.

A record 3.6 million tourists came to Israel in 2017. About 114,000 were from China, a 41 percent jump from the previous year, Hainan said.

“The opening of the route is an important layer in the strengthening of commercial, economic and tourism ties between China and Israel,” Israel’s Transportation Minister Israel Katz said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.