Haiti urges UN to hold security council meet after president murdered

FILE PHOTO: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during a news conference to provide information about the measures concerning coronavirus, at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti’s Prime Minister Claude Joseph urged the United Nations on Wednesday to hold a Security Council meeting on the Caribbean nation’s situation as soon as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by gunmen at his home.

In a statement, Joseph called on the “international community to launch an investigation into the assassination and for the United Nations to hold a Security Council meeting”.