FILE PHOTO: Interim Prime Minister Jean-Michel Lapin speaks, during his installation at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported on Monday that the country’s Prime Minister Jean Michel Lapin had offered his resignation to President Jovenel Moïse.

“I have made a choice for Haiti,” Lapin said in an interview with the newspaper.