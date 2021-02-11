Dutch investor HAL Trust plans IPO for online retailer Coolblue

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch investor HAL Trust is considering listing shares of Dutch online store Coolblue on the Amsterdam stock exchange this year, it said on Thursday.
HAL has a 49% interest in Coolblue, which last year reported revenue of about 2 billion euros ($2.43 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 114 million euros.
The initial public offering (IPO) will depend, among other things, on financial market conditions, HAL said.
Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.