FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZF says assumes Knorr bid for Haldex will go through
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 3, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 2 months ago

ZF says assumes Knorr bid for Haldex will go through

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen poured cold water on speculation it could renew its efforts to take over Swedish brake systems maker Haldex if a purchase by Knorr-Bremse fails.

“At the moment we assume that it will be completed successfully, that we tender our shares and that it will no longer have any relevance to our strategy,” ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer told journalists during a conference call after ZF reported first-half financial results.

Knorr-Bremse trumped ZF’s offer for Haldex nearly a year ago, but its 5.5 billion crown ($679 million) all-cash takeover offer is facing resistance, with Haldex’s management having dropped its support for the bid because of regulatory opposition.

ZF holds 17 percent of shares in Haldex.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.