Temasek agrees to acquire 30 percent stake in Danish firm: source

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has clinched a deal to acquire a stake of about 30 percent in Danish chemicals company Haldor Topsoe A/S, in a transaction that values the firm at roughly $1.5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

As part of the deal, Temasek [TEM.UL] will subscribe to secondary shares issued by the Topsoe family, which currently owns 100 percent of the company, the source said.

The Topsoe family owns the firm, a provider of catalysts and proprietary technology for the chemical and refining industries, via Haldor Topsoe Holdings A/S. Haldor Topsoe employs about 2,300 staff and logged revenue of about $760 million in 2017.

Last June, the owners started a process to find a financial minority investor in order to accelerate growth.

There was no immediate response from Haldor Topsoe to a Reuters query sent outside normal office hours in Denmark. A Temasek spokesman declined to comment.