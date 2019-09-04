Halliburton CEO sees consolidation in oilfield services as shale matures

FILE PHOTO: Halliburton's president and CEO Jeff Miller, and executive chairman Dave Lesar ring the opening bell with other corporate management at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The maturing of U.S. shale and oil and gas customer spending cuts will lead to consolidation of oilfield service suppliers, Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller told investors on Wednesday.

The largest U.S. supplier of fracking services to oil and gas producers also expects its third quarter results will be at the low end of earlier guidance. The company plans to reduce its 2020 capital spending, Miller said at the Barclays energy conference.