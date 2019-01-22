Business News
Halliburton posts fourth-quarter profit compared with year-ago loss

FILE PHOTO: Oil production equipment is seen in a Halliburton yard in Williston, North Dakota, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co (HAL.N) reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a loss for the same period a year ago when it set aside $1.05 billion for income tax payments related to a change in U.S. taxes.

The company said net income attributable to the company was $664 million, or 76 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $824 million or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was largely flat at $5.94 billion.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

