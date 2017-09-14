FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halozyme to license drug delivery tech to Roche, Bristol-Myers
September 14, 2017 / 12:03 PM / a month ago

Halozyme to license drug delivery tech to Roche, Bristol-Myers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss drugmaker Roche's logo is seen at their headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Halozyme Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it would license its drug delivery technology to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Swiss drugmaker Roche in separate collaborations.

Shares of Halozyme rose 12.7 percent to $14.85 in premarket trading after the company also raised its 2017 revenue forecast as a result of the deals.

The company now expects full-year revenue of $245 million to $260 million, compared with an earlier forecast of $115 million to $130 million.

Halozyme will receive $105 million upfront from Bristol-Myers, while Roche will pay $30 million upfront for Halozyme’s Enhanze technology that helps quicken the administration of injectable drugs.

Halozyme is also entitled to future payments of up to $160 million each from both deals, upon achieving development, regulatory and sales-based milestones.

Halozyme had licensed Enhanze to Roche in 2006 for the development of two cancer drugs.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

