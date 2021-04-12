UK mall operator Hammerson confirms talks to sell retail parks to Brookfield

(Reuters) -Hammerson on Monday confirmed that it was in talks for a possible sale of its retail parks portfolio to Canadian private equity player Brookfield Asset Management, as the shopping centre operator tries to shore up its finances.

Last month, Hammerson reported a loss of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.33 billion) for 2020 and issued a longer-term debt warning, as the coronavirus crisis knocked the value of its malls.

Retail parks have been relatively resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, partly because essential retailers were allowed to operate during lockdowns from these parks that also provide for drive-in and open-air shopping experiences.

The Sunday Times had reported Brookfield would pay Hammerson 350 million pounds ($478.87 million) for seven retail parks as part of the deal. bit.ly/2QgDwi2

The newspaper also reported that the disposed portfolio comprises retail parks in Falkirk, Didcot, Middlesbrough, St Helens, Telford, Merthyr Tydfil, and Rugby.

Hammerson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to confirm the deal value.

($1 = 0.7305 pounds)