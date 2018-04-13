France's Klepierre walks away from Hammerson deal

(Reuters) - Klepierre (LOIM.PA) abandoned plans to bid for Hammerson (HMSO.L) after the British property company failed to provide “meaningful engagement” after it increased its offer this week, the French shopping center operator said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Company stock price information, including Klepierre SA, is displayed on screens as they hang above the Paris stock exchange, operated by Euronext NV, in La Defense business district in Paris, France, December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

On Wednesday Hammerson advised shareholders to reject a raised offer of 635 pence per share, saying it was only a marginal increase on Klepierre’s previous offer of 615p and still undervalued the company.

The original offer, split equally between cash and shares, had been worth 4.9 billion pounds ($7 billion).

Hammerson shares slid 12 percent to 458 pence by 0710 GMT. Klepierre shares gained 4.2 percent.

Klepierre confirmed its Executive Board Chairman Jean-Marc Jestin had met Hammerson counterpart David Tyler on April 9 and made the improved offer.

“The Board of Hammerson did not provide any meaningful engagement with respect to the increased proposal and, after careful consideration, Klepierre has concluded that it does not intend to make an offer for Hammerson,” the French company said in a statement.

Hammerson declined to offer any immediate comment.

