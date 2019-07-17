Handelsbanken second-quarter net profit just misses forecast as costs rise

FILE PHOTO: A branch of Handelsbanken is seen in Wilmslow, northern England in this January 12, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) reported a marginally bigger than expected fall in quarterly net earnings on Wednesday as rising spending overshadowed stronger income from commissions.

Second-quarter net profit fell to 4.22 billion Swedish crowns ($449.4 million) from 5.23 billion in the previous year, narrowly missing the 4.25 billion mean forecast by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Total costs, closely watched in the wake of rising spending in recent years, rose to 5.50 billion crowns from a year-ago 5.20 billion, above the 5.36 billion forecast by analysts.