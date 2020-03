FILE PHOTO: Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

SEOUL (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) increased its stake in Hanjin Kal (180640.KS), the parent of Korean Air 003490.KJS, from 11% to 13.98%, Hanjin Kal said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.