(Reuters) - U.S. resorts owner MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP.N) said on Thursday it would buy Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, a gaming facility in Northfield, Ohio, for about $1.06 billion from Milstein Entertainment LLC.

The space has more than 2,300 video lottery terminals and includes several retail, food and beverage outlets, as well as entertainment venues and a horse racetrack, MGM Growth Properties said.