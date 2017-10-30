FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Harel, Colony NorthStar buy LA building for $460 million
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 30, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in 2 hours

Israel's Harel, Colony NorthStar buy LA building for $460 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Harel Insurance and Finance Group and U.S. real estate investment trust Colony NorthStar acquired an office building in downtown Los Angeles for $460 million.

This reflects a price of $440 per square foot.

Harel said on Monday it will hold 45 percent of the property. The total equity in the transaction will be $160 million, of which Harel’s share will be $74 million.

The 42-story office building with 1.05 million square feet is almost 90 percent occupied. Most of the leases are linked to a 3 percent annual rent increase.

This is Harel’s fourth real-estate transaction on the West Coast in recent years.

Harel said the transaction was for the benefit of its beneficiaries as part of a commitment to diversify its investments.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.