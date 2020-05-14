Hargreaves Lansdown assets down 8.1% in first four months of 2020

LONDON (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGV.L) said total assets fell 8.1% in the opening four months of the year after the new coronavirus triggered sharp equity market falls, overshadowing an increase in net new business.

While concern about the economic impact of the pandemic prompted a broad slide in equity values, it also drove a jump in demand from its retail client base to trade shares, boosting revenues.

Assets under administration at the end of April stood at 96.7 billion pounds ($117.89 billion), it said in a statement on Thursday, down from 105.2 billion pounds at the start of January.

Market-related losses were 12.4 billion pounds while a founder of the company also withdrew 100 million pounds. This was partly offset by net new business of 4 billion pounds, helped by the addition of a net 94,000 new clients.

Despite the slide in assets, revenues rose 19.3% year-on-year to 190.2 million pounds as clients looked to buy and sell shares.

“March and April both saw a series of new daily records and monthly dealing levels more than double the highs ever experienced before this period,” the company said.