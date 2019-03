FILE PHOTO: A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday acquired StaCyc Inc, which makes electric two-wheelers for kids, the U.S. motorcycle maker said.

StaCyc’s ‘EDRIVE’ two-wheelers retail in the range of $649 and $699, Harley said.

Harley did not disclose the price of the deal.