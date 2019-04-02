Harley Davidson to extend current labor contract through April 14: union

FILE PHOTO: A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc and the United Steelworkers (USW) union, which represents the motorcycle maker’s workers in Milwaukee and Tomahawk, Wisconsin, have agreed to extend the current labor agreement through April 14, the union said on Tuesday.

The union members on Monday rejected Harley’s proposal for a five-year contract which included a 14 percent wage increase during the contract period as well as a $2,250 signing bonus.

The current contract was set to expire on April 1.

A USW official said the workers have reservations about non-financial issues, such as the company using temporary workers to pull work away from full-time employees.

Harley said it was disappointed with the union’s decision to reject a “competitive” offer. The company, however, said production will continue as usual at all of its facilities.