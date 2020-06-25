Harley-Davidson to cut about 140 jobs in United States

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. motorcycle company Harley-Davidson is seen on one of their models at a shop in Paris, France, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on Thursday it will cut about 140 jobs in the United States following the motorcycle maker’s decision to adjust production volumes.

The layoffs will affect 90 production workers at the company’s facility in York, Pennsylvania, and 50 others at its Tomahawk facility in Wisconsin, a company representative told Reuters.

Harley-Davidson’s sales have been declining for the past five years in the United States, its largest market, as its baby-boomer customer base ages. The coronavirus pandemic has further dented retail demand.

“As course of normal business, Harley-Davidson regularly adjusts its production plan and appropriately sizes its workforce,” the company representative said in a statement.

The company’s shares were last trading up 2.3% at $23.93.