Harley-Davidson reaches deal to make smaller bikes in China

FILE PHOTO: A Harley-Davidson Inc. logo is seen at the Paris auto show in Paris, France, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc will partner with Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. to produce a new range of smaller bikes, adding to moves to build more motorcycles outside the United States that have angered President Donald Trump.

The company said the new bike would have an engine displacement of 338 cubic centimeters, by far the smallest-powered engine Harley has ever made and would be sold in China from the end of 2020.

Most motorcycles sold in the U.S. are far larger, with engine capacities of more than 601 cubic centimeters.