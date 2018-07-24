Harley-Davidson's profit beats estimates, shares rally

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) on Tuesday forecast a lower-than-expected hit to profit margins from President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and its quarterly earnings topped Wall Street estimates, sending shares up 5 percent in pre-market trading.

Its forecast and results raised hopes 2018 profits will hold up better than expected, despite obstacles such as rising raw materials costs, trade restrictions on bikes sold in Europe and an aging customer base.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company now expects its motorcycles segment operating margin as a percent of revenue to be about 9 percent to 10 percent in 2018, compared with 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent it projected earlier.

That would translate into about $25 million in added operating costs, below Harley’s previous estimate of $30 million to $45 million from the European tariffs alone. This will likely result in upward revisions to the company’s 2018 earnings, said David Beckel, an analyst at Bernstein.

Harley’s second-quarter net income fell to $248.3 million, or $1.45 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $258.9 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier. That exceeded analyst estimates of $1.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company retained its 2018 shipment forecast and said it would reveal plans on Monday about its strategy to train new riders, revive U.S. sales and grow its international business.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s restrictive trade policies have inflated Harley’s raw material costs and put it in crosshairs of a trade skirmish with the European Union. Last month, Harley unveiled a plan to shift production for European customers overseas to avoid EU’s retaliatory tariffs, a move that Trump slammed.

Trade tariffs have compounded the troubles of a company that has been grappling with an aging customer base, weak demand from younger buyers and discounts offered by its rivals.

In the second quarter, its U.S. market share dropped 2 percentage points to 48.4 percent from a quarter ago as U.S. retail sales fell 6.4 percent from a year ago.

Retail sales in overseas markets inched up 0.7 percent from a year ago. Sales in Europe were up 4 percent year-on-year and accounted for half of its international revenue.