Harley sets target of 4 million riders in U.S. by 2027

(Reuters) - Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on Tuesday it expects to have 4 million riders in the United States by 2027 as it invests in marketing to bolster sales.

The company said it had 3 million riders in the United States in 2017. It did not give a number for 2018.[bit.ly/2mL4uQ3]

Harley has been facing slowing sales in the United States, its biggest market, where its core baby boomer customers are aging. To boost sales, the company has focused on nimble and affordable motorcycles to attract younger riders.