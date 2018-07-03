Trump says U.S. wooing other motorcycle companies amid Harley spat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is working to lure other motorcycle companies to the United States following Harley-Davidson Inc’s decision to move some production for European customers overseas, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at an event at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S. Harley customers are not happy with their move - sales are down 7% in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is!” Trump wrote on Twitter.