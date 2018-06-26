FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 11:29 AM / in 31 minutes

Trump says Harley-Davidson using trade war as excuse to move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday of using the trade war as an excuse to move production for European customers overseas.

FILE PHOTO: Harley Davidson motorcycles are displayed for sale at a showroom in London, Britain, June 22 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

“Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse,” Trump said on Twitter.

However, the company said it decided to build the Thailand plant after Trump pulled out from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have lowered import tariffs on its bikes in some of the fastest-growing motorcycle markets in Asia.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh

