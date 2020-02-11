Harmony Gold records half-year profit, helped by higher bullion prices

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African bullion producer Harmony Gold Mining said on Tuesday it posted an interim profit boosted by a higher average gold price, which rose by 19% during the period.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 249 cents for the six months ended Dec. 31, from a loss of 4 cents in the same period a year ago.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

“While a stronger gold price received continues to provide a welcome boost to our financial performance, we will focus our efforts on what we are able to control being safety, costs and production,” said Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer of Harmony.

Production costs rose 9% for the six months because of annual and inflationary increases, higher labor costs, increased electricity costs and more consumable stores.

Net profit for the period was 1.3 billion rand, compared to a loss of 19 million rand during the year-ago period.

Gold production for the period fell 8% due to a reduction in underground recovered grade mainly at its Kusasalethu operations.

The miner said it had production losses following nationwide power cuts in December.

Cash-strapped power utility Eskom is battling to keep the lights on in Africa’s most industrialized economy because of repeated breakdowns at its fleet of coal-fired power stations.

“With little notice, Eskom declared unprecedented Level 6 load-shedding on Dec. 9, 2019. It requested us, amongst many others, to immediately reduce electricity consumption to levels required only for the maintenance of emergency services,” Harmony said.

The company said it had to cancel both a night and day shift due to the power cuts resulting in a production loss of around80 kilograms to 90 kilograms.