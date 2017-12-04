FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Hartford to sell life, annuity unit in $2.05 billion deal
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 4, 2017 / 11:41 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Insurer Hartford to sell life, annuity unit in $2.05 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG.N) said on Monday it would sell its life and annuity unit to a group of investors in a deal valued at $2.05 billion, as it looks to focus on its property and casualty businesses.

The unit, Talcott Resolution, will be acquired by an investor group that includes Cornell Capital and Atlas Merchant Capital, Hartford said.

The deal consists of $1.44 billion cash, a pre-closing cash dividend from Talcott, the unit’s debt and a 9.7 percent ownership in the new company, Hartford said.

The acquiring investor group, which has deep experience in the insurance industry, will operate Talcott Resolution as a standalone company.

Hartford estimates the sale will result in a GAAP after-tax net loss of about $3.2 billion, which the company would record in the fourth quarter.

Around 400 employees of Hartford will join the new company as part of the deal, the company said.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2018, the company said.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs were financial advisers to Hartford, while Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel.

BofA Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to the investor group.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.