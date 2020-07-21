Hartree launches venture to build low-carbon energy for UK businesses

LONDON (Reuters) - Hartree Partners has launched a green venture to supply low-carbon energy to British businesses, the energy trading firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The venture, Hartree Solutions, will finance and build low-carbon power generation such as solar or wind for large energy consumers.

“Everyone wants to go green and everyone wants cheaper bills, but the two don’t generally go hand in hand,” Adam Lewis, a partner at Hartree, said.

“Hartree Solutions...not only lowers their energy costs but also provides a pathway to a greener future.”