U.S. judge says Harvard University admissions program is constitutional

(Reuters) - A federal judge ruled that Harvard University’s undergraduate admissions program is constitutional, rejecting a challenge accusing the school of discrimination against Asian-American applicants.

In a decision released on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said that while Harvard’s admissions program is not perfect, “the court will not dismantle a very fine admissions program that passes constitutional muster, solely because it could do better.”

The case had pitted the Ivy League school against Students for Fair Admissions, which opposes affirmative action policies and whose case was backed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Burroughs ruled nearly a year after holding a non-jury trial.